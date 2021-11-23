A local soccer player becomes a part of history

Cape Town - She is just an ordinary girl from Strandfontein who became an African champion. Thalea Smidt was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC team, who was crowned the inaugural winner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Champions League.

The Pretoria-based side beat Ghanaian outfit Hasaacas Ladies FC 2-0 in the final in Egypt on Friday. Smidt, who attended Muizenberg High School, said: “It was amazing. It really felt like a dream come true. Overwhelming, but yet so special since it's the very first edition of the tournament ever. Knowing that one's name will forever go down as being part of the group that took the first inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League is definitely a story to tell. “It was a good experience. One can measure oneself against the best compared to the teams we come up against in the Hollywoodbets Super League (the top women’s soccer league in SA) (as) most of them are very physical. However, our style of play, the hunger, and the commitment of the entire team is what drove us all the way. I learnt that football is a game of 11 vs 11 people on the field, the ball is round, and the result will favour the ones who want it more,” she said.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC won the treble this season, including Hollywoodbets Super league, CAF Women's Champions League Cosafa qualifiers and the CAF Women's Champions League. Smidt said: “The team has been consistent and hard work has paid off. I am happy that when given a chance, I contributed positively to the team and to the team's performance. I have improved my game, and this is what I have strived for on a daily basis. I have also matured into the game and my style of play.” Smidt got into soccer at an early age. Her father, Hermanus, took her to watch matches at Strandfontein Sports Complex. From there on, she started to kick the ball and joined her local club. She played for a few teams before joining Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC. Some of the teams include: Strandfontein AFC, Santos FC, UWC women’s team and Tuks FC women football team.

“Player development is very important. (It allows) a player to grow in their game and helps with everyday life decisions,” she added. Chairperson of Strandfontein AFC, Gerard Kemp, said: “Strandfontein AFC is proud of Thalea, particularly in that she grew so rapidly into an established player in the local women's league, and later when she moved, further afield to enhance her academic and sporting careers to the point where she is at today. “(Her achievements in) football is a testament to her determination to succeed and her humble personality. She has become a perfect role model for all young people, particularly young girls and women. Strandfontein AFC salutes you, Thalea Smidt.”