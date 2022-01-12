A man's body found burned inside motor vehicle on the Cape Flats

Cape Town - Police have been called on to leave no stone unturned, after a burnt body was found in the wreckage of a car in Philippi yesterday. The City’s Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that they received a call at 11.41pm of a motor vehicle alight in Philippi yesterday. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “Fire crews from Mitchells Plain and a rescue vehicle from Strand attended to the scene. The officer in charge of the crew from Mitchells Plain found a motor vehicle burning upon arrival and Metro EMS on scene. The body of an adult male was discovered inside the vehicle and the SAPS arrived on scene at 12.29am.The fire was extinguished at 1.33am this morning and the scene was handed over to the police,” he said.

Provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said: “Philippi Police responded to a complaint on Weltevreden Road in the early hours of today. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the wreckage of a VW Polo that was burned. “We can confirm that upon inspection, the body of an unknown man was discovered inside the vehicle that succumbed owing to the injuries sustained as a result of the fire. The unknown man was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The cause of the fire is unknown. Philippi police registered an inquest for further investigation.” he said. Ward councillor for Ward 43, Elton Jansen, said: “This is extremely alarming and sad. I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators who are responsible for this incident, if foul play is suspected.”