A nine year old with a collection of 50 dolls

Carly Jaftha, a young girl from Strandfontein, fell in love with dolls at the age of two and she has been collecting vintage dolls ever since. The nine-year-old has over 50 dolls of which close to 40 are just Barbie and the rest are Barbie’s friends and family.

Genevieve Heunis, her mother, said that her daughter got her first Barbie on her second birthday and she loves vintage dolls. “In my daughter’s collection there is a doll that is close to 50 years old and she also has the disabled range,” said Heunis. Carly’s collection includes the Ken doll and the teen Barbie of 1976.

“My favourite vintage Barbie doll is from 1976, she has blonde hair, blue eyes and red lipstick. I like her because she is vintage and so pretty,” said Carly. The youngster said that she loves toys, dolls and fashion. “She creates Barbie furniture and clothes designs from scratch. On her third birthday she had a Barbie themed party,” added Heunis.

The doll lover said that she gets her dolls from toy stores and flea markets and some from family members as gifts. Heunis added that Carly creates her own Barbie furniture, which includes a Barbie hospital, hair dresser and a cafe. She visits Barbie websites, YouTube and TikTok to get ideas for her creations.