A police investigation is under way, after reports of a break-in at the Department of Labour

Cape Town - Police are looking into a commercial robbery, after receiving reports of a break-in at the Department of Labour, on Parade Street, on Wednesday morning. According to reports, when staff employees arrived at the workplace, they discovered the office door had been damaged.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that upon closer examination, it was discovered that certain items had been stolen from the premises. “The circumstances surrounding a burglary at a business in Parade Street are under investigation. According to reports, staff members found the office door broken when they arrived at the premises. Upon inspection, they found that some valuables were taken from the premises. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Cape Town Central Police are investigating a case of housebreaking and theft,” said Swartbooi.

In response to a question, the provincial communications officer for the Department of Labour Mapula Tloubatla said that a 75cm monitor had been taken from the wall. “For now, we only identified a 75cm monitor that was ripped off the wall. Security wise, on top of the current CCTV cameras, the office is considering an armed response to be linked to SAPS, for speedy response to curb future burglary. A criminal case has been opened and police will continue with investigations,” said Tloubatla. Police are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

