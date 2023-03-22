A ‘potjiekos’ of laughter to be served at The Baxter this Sunday

Cape Town - Local comedians promise to substitute the sorrow of Cape Town locals with laughter at The Baxter theatre this Sunday.

The Zabalaza Potjiekos stand-up comedy festival is set to entertain lovers of theatre and comedy with a line-up of local Cape Town comedians. Dylan McCabe, one of the comedians in the line-up, said performing at The Baxter was a dream come true. “I am excited to share the stage with my comedic contemporaries and friends. Come through and share giggles with the freshest up-and-coming talent before they blow up,” he said.

Lerato Sokhulu, who will also be performing on Sunday, said the country needs something to laugh about amid its ongoing woes. “The country is going through a lot, and life is coming at us with one thousand haaibos per minute. With that in mind, laughter is exactly what we all need to let loose and breathe a little. What makes this show wonderful is that it has brought together comedians from all walks of life, with different perspectives and experiences, and together we will be sharing things everyone can relate to and laugh about,” she said. Akhona Shinga, the organiser of the festival, said this year marked the 13th year of the Zabalaza Festival. She said she and her team were delighted to be hosting the Zabalaza comedy show.

“As Mashinga Management we are delighted to be hosting the ‘Potjiekos’ stand-up comedy show. “A potjiekos is a traditional South African mixed pot of goodies that feeds the body and the soul. It brings everyone together. We’ve used this concept for this particular comedy show because we really are taking it back to the roots, where we bring together a variety of different ingredients. “Our team is very passionate about the promotion of new artists, especially ones that are grounded in their roots and tell stories we can all relate to, and the Zabalaza Theatre Festival in association with the Baxter Theatre Centre has provided a big platform for Mashinga Management and the Cape Town comedians,” she said.