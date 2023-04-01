A reminder to be safe over the Easter holidays

Cape Town - Proactive measures to safeguard citizens during the Easter holidays are in place, with the Cape metro and local municipalities saying they were determined to save lives and hold lawless individuals accountable. The authorities said that drownings and road accidents were often the major cause of deaths around this period, and local government had taken steps to reduce the number of incidents.

The public, whether travelling outside the Metro or in the city, have been urged to practise caution on the roads, and in water. “The City of Cape Town encourages responsible enjoyment of water-related recreation in adherence with safety signage at all dams. It is especially important to always supervise children near water and to not swim while under the influence of alcohol. “The City and NSRI operate jointly along the coastline in many areas, strategically combining resources such as the NSRI using their installed PTZ cameras to alert the City’s lifeguards. The partnership has been impactful and over the years, the close working relationship has evolved beyond placing Pink Rescue Buoys at key locations," said Patricia van der Ross, a Mayco member for the Recreation and Parks Department.

She said activities in and around any large body of water always carried a safety risk. Hence the deployment of guards at 20 beaches, the swimming pools and other public amenities. The Knysna Municipality has also contracted the NSRI for a period of three years to provide lifesaving services at all municipal beaches and swimming pools when operational. "The safety of our residents is important to us and we encourage parents to be vigilant and to keep a close eye on their children when visiting our beaches. Using alcohol and swimming under the influence of alcohol is prohibited and our law enforcement officers will not hesitate to deal with transgressors," Christopher Bezuidenhout, the municipal spokesperson said.

Overstrand municipal manager, Dean O’Neill said the Pink Torpedo Buoys had proved to be effective flotation devices for people in difficulty in the water, until professional help arrives. "Beach-goers are reminded to remain vigilant at all times when the weather is bad which causes treacherous underwater currents," O’Neill said. Stellenbosch Local Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbellaar said: "We welcome all local and international tourists to our Valley. Our Law Enforcement and Traffic Services are on high alert for the anticipated busier roads and public areas over the Easter period. We have one public swimming pool with trained lifeguards on duty during operating hours.“ The lifeguards would be visible between 10am and 6pm daily during Easter Weekend.

Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for NRSI said the partnerships are on going and Buoys are now installed inland too. Warning about road safety, the mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said the Easter edition of Operation Exodus would run from March 31 to April 6 at the Joe Gqabi Public Transport Interchange, Bellville Traffic Department and the long distance bus terminus in the CBD and beyond. "We are preparing for a very busy two weeks as travellers move in and out of the city for the school holidays, and the Easter long weekend. Our appeal to long distance public transport operators is to make sure that they have competent persons behind the wheel, but also that their vehicles are fit for purpose. Our free vehicle safety checks are designed to improve road safety, and protect the lives of travellers," Smith said.