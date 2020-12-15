A sweet start to Christmas
Cape Town - It’s the one gift you can never go wrong with: a delicious pack of chocolates with the added flair of Lindt’s smooth, creamy quality, and festive packaging that saves you the bother of using gift wrap.
The Covid-19 pandemic has everyone wondering what festive season celebrations will look like this year, with a second wave in full force and social distancing crucial to keeping our loved ones safe. While our celebrations might have to change, Christmas treats should taste every bit as sweet.
Lindt’s luxurious range of Christmas chocolates should hit the gift sweet spot with family, friends and colleagues.
Get personal with the Lindor Milk and Assorted Cornet that comes with a range of festive greeting messages to show your loved ones your appreciation of them.
If it’s a surprise under the Christmas tree or a stocking filler treat you’re looking for, the Lindor Milk and Assorted Pillars comes decorated in red and gold, with a gift ribbon tied around it.
Start your festive celebrations with a bang with the Lindor Cracker – but don’t expect plastic figurines to fall out. This cracker is packed with Lindor truffles and makes the perfect table dressing for a Christmas feast.
Complete the collection with the Lindt Teddy and Lindt Teddy Girl, gold-wrapped figurines. The miniature versions make for great stocking fillers or decor on your Christmas table spread.
Try and restrict yourself to having one choc a day with the Lindt Teddy Advent Calendar, a delight for adults and children alike, to help count down the days until Christmas.
