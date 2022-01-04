About 5 348 incidents occurred in the Western Cape province on the New Year’s weekend

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to more incidents during the New Year’s weekend compared to the previous year. It has been a busy December and end-of-year weekend for the EMS.

For the period December 1, 2021, to January 2, 2022, the EMS attended to 43 600 medical-related incidents, 11 453 trauma cases, 1 973 traffic incidents, and 204 fires in the Western Cape. A total of 6 479 inter-facility transport trips were made. WCDH spokesperson Byron La Hoe said: ‘’This New Year’s weekend, the EMS responded to 5 348 incidents in the province, down from 1 243 incidents the previous long Christmas weekend. A total of 44% of this weekend’s incidents occurred in the Cape Metro region. The EMS also responded to 122 road traffic incidents, 55 fewer than the previous weekend.’’ Based solely on the data from this weekend, people have sought emergency medical help due to chest pains 17%, weapon assaults 14%, and breathing problems 8%. Road traffic incidents have only accounted for 2% of the overall incidents attended by the EMS professionals.

According to the provincial police, the South African Police Service (SAPS) escorted ambulance crews to attend to 50 incidents in Beacon Valley, 39 in Tafelsig, 26 in Hanover Park and 10 in Chicago, Paarl. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: ‘’Our safer festive season operations were conducted throughout the holiday period, which saw large numbers of police deployments in the province to ensure the safety of the community and ambulance crews and to maintain law and order, irrespective of a curfew.’’ ‘’EMS professionals will continue with the same level of commitment and dedication as they have demonstrated before and during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide emergency care for a wide range of injuries and illnesses, from minor wounds and fractures, allergies and headaches, to traumatic injuries, cardiac arrest, seizures, and stroke,’’ said La Hoe.