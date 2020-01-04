Local MCSA chairperson Martin Hutton-Squire said it had been “inundated” with letters from hikers, climbers, cyclists and runners who use SAN Parks, detailing experiences.
The club put out a public call for submissions following the incident last week in which Olympic hopeful Dlamini had his arm fractured by a ranger after he was caught cycling in the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park without a permit.
“Altercations between members of the public and park rangers are, unfortunately, far too common,” Hutton-Squire said. “It is regrettable that it took the possible destruction of a young South African cyclist’s career to bring attention to the bigger issue.”
He said in the original agreement in which the parks were formed in Cape Town in 1998, there was to be an independent body to review and monitor their management, but this had never materialised. The result was that rangers were not adequately trained in how to deal with the public - made evident by the public complaints.