Cape Town - Three men accused of transporting a protected wild animal, a lion cub, without a permit will have to wait to learn their fate as outstanding DNA testing is still underway.
Sulaiman Effendi, who is the son of the convicted husband killer Najwa Peterson, along with two other accused, Shurud Jacobs and Rayyaan Simons, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
The trio, was granted R5 000 bail each last year in August and was extended until they appeared in court on Thursday.
At their previous appearance in November last year, the court was told that the investigating officer in Thabazimbi in Limpopo, will complete a comparison of the DNA of the lion cub to that of one in the one in the area.
It was said that the lion cub had been transported from Thabazimbi and found in Athlone on August 21.