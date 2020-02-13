Accused lion cub smugglers trial awaits DNA results









Lion cub found in Athlone home last year August, trial set to hopefully have DNA results by the end of March 2020. Cape Town - Three men accused of transporting a protected wild animal, a lion cub, without a permit will have to wait to learn their fate as outstanding DNA testing is still underway. Sulaiman Effendi, who is the son of the convicted husband killer Najwa Peterson, along with two other accused, Shurud Jacobs and Rayyaan Simons, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The trio, was granted R5 000 bail each last year in August and was extended until they appeared in court on Thursday. Lion cub found in Athlone home last year August.

At their previous appearance in November last year, the court was told that the investigating officer in Thabazimbi in Limpopo, will complete a comparison of the DNA of the lion cub to that of one in the one in the area. It was said that the lion cub had been transported from Thabazimbi and found in Athlone on August 21.

The charge sheet states the African Lion cub has a commercial value of R25 000 and was found in Athlone.

Johan Brand, for the state, said that they are completing the investigation and awaiting DNA results.

The state hopes to have the results at the end of March.

The three were dressed neatly for their appearance in front of the magistrate.

Jannie Joon, for Effendi and Simons, said: “Due to the complexity of the investigation awaiting for DNA, under normal circumstances it could take up to 6 to 9 months.”

Joon stated that the case was being prolonged having been postponed for months a time. He pointed out the previous appearance was in November last year.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa postponed the case for further investigation. The trio will return to the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on April 1.

Weekend Argus