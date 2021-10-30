Achmat has been in a coma for more than a month but is off the ventilator and breathing on his own

Cape Town - Described by family and friends as a “big teddy bear”, who has so much love for people and always puts a smile on the face of others, Achmat “Sharkboy” Hassiem has been in a coma for more than a month following complications after surgery. The three-time Paralympian went in for a routine operation on his upper back last month. However, the following day his neck was swollen which made it difficult for him to breathe.

His breathing got worse as the day progressed and they rushed him to the operating room. On the operating table, he suffered cardiac arrest which reportedly caused the complications he is currently dealing with. After watching the Paralympic Games this year, the former Bergvliet High School pupil was keen to get back into the swing of things and prepare for the next Paralympics, said his brother, Taariq. “He is still in a coma but off the ventilator and breathing on his own now,” said Taariq. “He has involuntary movements. His vitals are stable today but could change day by day. He is battling with an infection. Once the infection is gone and his vitals are more stable he will move to rehabilitation, provided he doesn't pick up a bug or another infection after they evaluate him.

“It's still unreal. It's been very difficult emotionally and mentally. It's been a whirlwind of emotions. We have to stay strong and positive. Although we are six years apart, we’ve always done everything together and look out for each other, especially during tough times,” Taariq said. The boys’ mother, Thoraiya, said Achmat being alive keeps her motivated. “We go to the hospital not knowing what to expect as every day is different,’ she said ”Sometimes his temperature is over 37ºC, which shows he has an infection and happens often. However, I know that one day he is going to get better. We take it one day at a time. I am prepared to do anything to help him get better. He is a fighter and I will never doubt that for one moment.”

Achmat’s training partner, Shoneé Cornelissen, said: “Achmat is this big teddy bear that has so much time and love for people. He is caring and will go out of his way to help people and to be there for them. He planted the seed to do my first Robben Island crossing and we trained together for it. “He has been a great inspiration and guided me a lot when I started swimming. He loves his family dearly, enjoys gaming with his friends, sushi, Krispy Kreme and going to the gym with his brother.” To help the family by contributing towards Achmat's rehabilitation, email: [email protected]