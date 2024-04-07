Act now to enter ACT’s arts programme

The Arts & Culture Trust announced their final call for applications for the Thuthukisani Programme Atologa 2024. It is open to all nine provinces until April 12. Held in collaboration with Nedbank, the ACT Thuthukisani programme offers support to emerging and established arts entrepreneurs and independent artists, providing essential entrepreneurship training, mentorship, as well as cash investment opportunities.

The recently concluded cycle 3 of the programme in 2023 was open to Gauteng, Free State and Western Cape. Now in its fourth cycle, the programme, called Atologa 2024, invites artists and arts entrepreneurs from all South African provinces to apply. “Participants who make it into the programme will commence training in mid-2024, with the curriculum covering modules that are essential to entrepreneurial expertise such as asset-based citizen-led development, project management, financial management, marketing, strategic community and audience development, governance, monitoring and evaluation, as well as learning.” Post training completion, participants will have the chance to present their projects, aiming for cash investment and personalised mentorship. Eligible projects must demonstrate the potential to generate income, which requires candidates to work closely with their mentors to develop a robust project plan.

Only projects that show merit and the viability to generate income will be selected for the monetary investment of up to R35 000 for the project roll-out, which is to take place within 90 days. Selected registered companies will be eligible for the maximum amount of R35 000 while non-registered companies will be eligible for a maximum R10 000 investment amount. As a business development course, this programme demands a substantial commitment of time and effort. The following are eligible for selection in the programme: ◆ Registered businesses (companies registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission)

◆ Non-registered businesses (companies not registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission) ◆ Community art centres from all nine provinces of South Africa ◆ South African artists, arts entrepreneurs or organisations actively operating in South Africa within the disciplines of visual arts, digital arts, performing arts, music, and literature.

If applying in a music or film capacity, the content, theme, or subject matter must have arts and culture at its core. For example, music videos or documentaries about animals are not eligible. “ACT is looking for arts businesses or projects that demonstrate both merit and the potential to generate tangible income,” said Jessica Denyschen, CEO of ACT. “In the past, we've been privileged to collaborate with dedicated arts professionals who successfully applied the learnings from the training curriculum to revitalise their business models, turning them into profitable ventures. It's a privilege to witness their personal growth, skill refinement, and transformation into proactive business owners, some of whom have been creating a multitude of employment opportunities in the creative sector.”