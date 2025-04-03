Action Society demands answers in the brutal murder of pensioner Ellen Malan

Civil Rights Organisation, Action Society will be approaching the investigating officer and the Mitchells Plain Station Commander with letters demanding answers in the case of murdered pensioner Ellen Malan. The 89-year-old’s murder left shockwaves throughout her community who fondly remembered her as being "everyone's granny.”

Malan was found murdered in her home in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain on September 28, 2024 with her hands and feet bound with her own clothes. She is survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She would have celebrated her 90th birthday on October 15 last year. According to a source close to the investigation, the suspect is believed to have entered through the back door connected to Malan’s bedroom.

The source added that while all the cupboards in the kitchen had been opened, nothing appeared to have been stolen. Action Society said the family received no feedback regarding Malan's case Kaylynn Palm, head of Action Society’s Action Centre in the Western Cape said they are seeking answers concerning the lack of forensic evidence that have been hindering progress in this case as well as the lack of feedback that they believe the family is entitled to. “Ellen’s case is probably one of 140 000 cases in the ongoing DNA backlog crisis, which has turned into a human rights violation.

“It is a betrayal of victims, a get-out-of-jail-free card to criminals, and yet another glaring testament to the state’s inability to fulfill its most basic duty: keeping its citizens safe,” Palm said. Palm said she believes the DNA crisis can be easily tackled head-on through urgent public-private partnerships with the help of private forensic laboratories and universities. “But we believe SAPS are unwilling to do so because outsourcing DNA testing would expose just how deep the dysfunction within SAPS runs. The refusal to embrace external capacity assistance is not just incompetence—it is self-preservation at the expense of justice.”