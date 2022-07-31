ActionSA set to appoint ex-ANC member as its Mpumalanga chairperson

Cape Town - The political movement ActionSA is set to appoint a former ANC member as its Mpumalanga chairperson, Weekend Argus can reveal. Thoko Mashiane, 67, is expected to be appointed on Monday, according to highly-placed sources.

Mashiane previously served as an ANC provincial executive committee member in Mpumalanga. She was also the chairperson of the ANC Women’s Youth League (ANCWL) in the province and she also represented Mpumalanga on the NEC of the ANCWL. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told Weekend Argus that he couldn’t confirm nor deny the possible appointment.

“We can’t confirm until the announcement on Monday at the press conference,“ Mashaba said. Mashaba is known for following the same modus operandi, hiring those with a DA or ANC background. Bongani Baloyi, former DA Midvaal mayor became the party’s Gauteng’s provincial chairperson in January followed by former Gqeberha DA mayor Athol Trollip a month later and Gauteng MPL Michael Shackleton in April.

Former ANC member Sello Lediga was previously appointed as Limpopo chairperson. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said Mashaba knows what he is doing. “Mashaba worked well with the EFF in Johannesburg. What this means is that he has learned that it is possible for parties to work together if they focus on the job at hand,” Seepe said.

