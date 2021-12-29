Activists call for calm amid sporadic shootings ahead of New Year

Cape Town - Mass and sporadic shootings are plaguing Cape Town streets leading up to New Year’s day. In the latest incidents, one person was killed and five wounded in two different communities since last night. Police have indicated the shootings were gang related and have since deployed the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU).

On Monday night, a two-year-old boy was shot and killed in Belhar, while a 15-year-old died in Lavender Hill and another teen was wounded. The shootings came just a week after 210 Law Enforcement Advanced Plan (LEAP) officers completed their training and were deployed to areas such as Samora Machel, Philippi East, Gugulethu and Atlantis. Additional officers were also dispatched to Kraaifontein, Mitchell’s Plain, Delft, Philippi, Bishop Lavis, Nyanga, Mfuleni and Khayelitsha. Community activists are calling on residents to become more proactive instead of just being whistle blowers, and to assist police with investigations and convictions.

Police were called out to a scene on Klipbok Street in Kleinvlei just after 6:40pm where a 48-year-old man was shot and killed and three others between the ages of 18 to 51 wounded. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said AGU teams would remain active until a breakthrough was made. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on December 28 2021 at about 6.40pm in Klipbok Street Kleinvlei, where a 48-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and three males aged 18,38 and 51 shot and wounded are under investigation,” Twigg said. “Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. Kleinvlei police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds.

“The 48-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel and the three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The Anti-gang Unit was deployed to the affected area and will remain on the ground until we are satisfied that calm has been restored,” Twigg added. On Factreton Avenue in Kensington, four men tried to evade their attackers by driving to the Kensington Police Station after gunshots rang out. The men were reportedly sitting inside a red Nissen and were parked in the street when they came under fire.

When the men dashed to the police station, they were immediately assisted by officers and later medical staff. Two men aged 26 and 32 were wounded while a 20-year-old and 16-year-old were unharmed. “Kensington police are investigating two attempted murders after a shooting incident on December 28 2021 at 8.15pm,” police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

“According to reports the victims were sitting in a red Nissan vehicle which was parked in front of a premises in Factreton Avenue, Kensington. A number of shots were fired at the vehicle wounding two of the occupants. “The occupants drove to Kensington Police Station, and ran into the Community Service Centre (CSC) for protection. The members on duty in the CSC assisted the two wounded victims aged 26 and 32. The other two males aged 20 and 16 were not injured. “The wounded males were treated by paramedics at the CSC and later transported to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. Motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang related.

“The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Anti Gang Unit and Metro Police were deployed to the affected area and forces will remain on the ground until we are satisfied that calm has been restored,” Van Wyk added. Kensington Community Policing Forum has confirmed that the driver has since died. Meanwhile, police have yet to make arrests over the death of two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep of Belhar on Monday.

In different parts of Lavender Hill, sporadic shootings left a 15-year-old dead and three others wounded. Community activist Clive Jacobs called on humanity to rise up against the shootings and for police to protect residents. “After the rampage and shooting and killings, I would expect some sort of emergency community meeting, a joint one where we can say how we feel and what needs to happen,” he said. “So many deaths. “Are we nothing, are we not human, are we not meant to be protected? Who is accountable for keeping our communities safe and safeguarding our humanity? Where is Colonel Alexander and his deployments of officers?

“Who will ever protect our youth? Soon we will have no youth, no future fathers and mothers all perished in killings. “Why did they even go vote this year? People like those who should be held accountable?” Jacobs lamented. Another community activist, Kevin Alexander, is calling on authorities to become proactive as the new year approaches. “We need to be a lot more vigilant and be wary of violent criminal activities in our communities. I urge residents to refrain from merely being spectators but become more involved in the fight against crime. We cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening around us. We also need to discourage our youth with meaningful awareness from ever getting involved in criminal activities that will draw them into gangsterism,” he said.

“A call for action by Parole Boards and Correctional Services to ensure that their clients are properly rehabilitated before considering parole, and to communicate the issue of parole with community members and victims/survivors. “The police should really step up their game as far as crime prevention is concerned. They should not only react to crime after the act and hope their investigating officers will secure an arrest and a conviction after the suffering and loss of lives. “Crime prevention patrols, for example, must be increased and the police must be more accessible and not have to deal with a 10111 emergency number that does not work or does not get answered.

“Police members must also be retrained and sensitized around crimes related to sexual offences and gender-based violence,” Alexander added. Kensington Community Policing Forum said they wished to inform the public that no police officers were attacked during the incident. “The Kensington CPF wish to inform the community of a gang related shooting that happened on the corner of Skepe Plein and Factreton Avenue in Factreton on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 where two male persons were shot,” they said

“The driver of the vehicle, who was one of the two persons shot, drove his car to the Kensington SAPS for assistance. “We wish to allay the rumour that the Kensington SAPS Station was attacked - it was not. “We can confirm that the driver of the vehicle has subsequently died due to his injuries and a case of murder is opened.”