Activists call for intervention after increase in GBV cases

Cape Town - Activists are calling for more intervention from government after the increase in gender-based violence cases ending in murder as the New Year began. Police were called to a scene in Manenberg where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death at the hands of her estranged boyfriend and was placed into a dirt bin.

Elene Lino’s body was discovered on Sunday in Olga Street. It is believed the bin had fallen over and the body discovered. The suspect is currently on the run after fleeing the scene.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a murder case docket was opened for investigation. “Manenberg police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim in the bin. “ The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.” A family friend, who cannot be identified, said the incident allegedly occurred after an argument. “The man that she had, had apparently slit her throat. A witness said there was an argument, and during this, he beat her and stabbed her. He had a knife in his possession. The family was looking for her and found the body inside a bin.

Community activist and founder of the Cape Flats Alumni Roegshanda Pascoe said they were calling on the government for intervention, especially in the motivation and awareness in young women’s lives. She said the deployment of the army would not resolve such social problems in their community. Last week, Parliament confirmed that they had received correspondence from President Cyril Ramaphosa in authorising the deployment of 2 70 members of the military for the preservation of law and order in the country.

The deployment was set between December 18, 2021 to March 18. “It is very sad what happened. We were told he apparently said he was going to kill her,” said Pascoe. “Someone had to intervene, and no one intervened, and that is very sad.

“We are sick and tired of the government’s lip therapy regarding gender-based violence. “There is no intervention or effort towards prevention. When I say no effort, I am talking about the talk shops (workshops). “Another thing that is rearing its head is that our young women are going into relationships, not because they love the person, it is a means of survival for them and disregarding the danger that comes with it.

“That is the topic that we need to take by the neck and show our young women their worth and invest in them and in their lives. “A lot of our women are left on their own. The best way to address it is to step into space and show them the potential they have.” “They want to bring in the army. How will it break down the social breakdown, that mental and spiritual illness that there is?”

In another matter, police officer Richard Smith made an appearance at the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court last week, where hundreds of protesters gathered, calling for his bail to be denied. Smith is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Natasha Booise. Smith is believed to have shot Booisie in front of her 11-year old son.

He later handed himself over to police. According to Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority, Smith faces charges of murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a public area. He said it was likely that more charges would be added.