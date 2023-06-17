Activists plead for restoration of vandalised City facility

CAPE TOWN - Activists have called for the restoration of a once flourishing community and multi-purpose hall which was stripped and vandalised over a period of three years, leaving it in ruins. The Hague Recreational hall in Delft was once home to several sports initiatives, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue educational programmes, and served as a youth and resource centre.

Geysers, stoves, electrical equipment, even bricks have been stolen in portions by vandals since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. Activist Asavelo Peko of the Asavelo Peko Foundation has taken to social media to plead with authorities such Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the City of Cape Town and ther sub-council to put an end to the vandalism. Peko also shared photographs of the shocking state of the building.

The City of Cape Town has confirmed the facility will be revamped and saved, and that a new security company was in charge of keeping the infrastructure safe. It said meetings and engagements had taken place and a budget set for the restoration of the hall. Peko in his public statement, said: ”A public facility situated in the multi-racial, gang ridden and crime infested township known as Delft in Cape Town is rather in a "state of disaster."

“Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, and MMC Patricia Van der Ross of the City of Cape Town alongside, Stuart Bruce Pringle Sub-council 5 need to navigate through a working formula and sustainable plan around such regression due to vandalism. Peko said the hall in Ward 13 was under the custodianship of Councillor Michelle Adonis. “One can never lie to claim that this facility's effective use and presence helped in shaping the discourse of our people and community's quest for advancement and development in a holistic manner.

“However, this facility's situation is not a "stand alone" incident nor (is) experience of such nature but a continuing norm and culture that has borne no punishment to any of its perpetrators which therefore, raises eyebrows.” The vandalised The Hague Recreational hall. pic: Facebook Weekend Argus was informed that various items were burnt at the facility including neighbourhood watch members being threatened. The floor of the facility was revamped in 2019.

The vandalised The Hague Recreational hall. pic: Facebook Adonis told Weekend Argus plans were discussed for the restoration of the facility. “The building is insured “The City of Cape Town has a plan in place to refurbish and this will start on the inside of the facility.”

Adonis appealed to the community to assist in safeguarding the facility against the ongoing vandalism. “My plea to the community is to take care of our facility as it will be restored,” she said. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Service and Health, said two phases of repairs were expected to begin this year and continue next year.

She added that neighbourhood watch teams together with security and K9 dogs had been placed at the facility. Van der Ross explained there were challenges and delays related to the contractors fixing the damages. She added that in the next financial year 2023/2024, the fence and main gate, doors, frames and safety gates, windows and stone guards, to vandalized walls and floors, electrical cables, would be repaired.