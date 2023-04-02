Administration on the cards for Kannaland

Kannaland Municipality could soon be placed under administration after it “rebelled” against a report from the local government, a move analysts believe opens new fissures between MEC Anton Bredell and the troubled council. Bredell served the municipality with a Section 106 report that sought to avoid placing the municipality under administration by ensuring its recommendations were implemented.

Bredell's spokesperson Wouter Kriel told Weekend Argus the report was sent in December. “The report was issued to Kannaland in December ... they were due to respond at the end of January,” said Kriel. The report results from a two-year investigation by the Department of Local Government into allegations of fraud and corruption at Kannaland Municipality.

The report details fraud, corruption and theft of public funds at the municipality and recommends that senior officials be criminally charged. The report also recommends disciplinary action against the implicated officials. Morne Hoogbaard, the current municipal manager of Kannaland, is at the centre of the latest corruption scandal at the municipality, said to amount to R1.5million.

Hoogbaard, Hendrik Barnard, McGrandile Makier and Nigel Delo face charges of fraud related to allegations that they defrauded the municipality of more than R338 million by enriching themselves through fraudulent appointments in senior positions and acting allowances. The report also recommends that corrective action be taken against officials in the supply chain department of the municipality. The report further recommends that the stolen funds must be recovered from the municipal officials fingered in the report.

According to insiders, the municipality still needs to take action to implement the recommendations and findings in the section 106 report. At the last Council meeting on March 16, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa and Karoo Independent Party, who govern the municipality through a coalition, decided that speaker PG Rooi must write a letter to Bredell to ask him (Bredell) to explain the section 106 report to the council. Mayor Jeffery Donson confirmed to Weekend Argus that the council had received the report from the province but would not elaborate on why it did not implement the recommendation.

Several community leaders, which included the Khoisan, in Kannaland, have called upon Bredell to enforce compliance with the report and to take appropriate steps to ensure that the municipality implements the report’s recommendations. Political analyst Zweli Ndevu said Donson's decision to ignore the MEC is a “serious concern”. “When there are disputes or differences of opinion on a matter, the expectation is that government entities should try to resolve the issue in the community's best interest,” he said.

“The situation leaves the MEC with no option but to go ahead with placing the municipality under administration as there is a reasonable belief that those in charge don't govern in the interest of the community,” said Ndevu. Another analyst, Sysman Motloung said placing a municipality under administration was not “child's play”. “Placing municipalities under administration also requires municipalities to agree to the intervention,” he said, alluding that Donson was playing for time and abusing the municipal act.

“It is not a process that province imposed on municipalities for respect of the independence that municipalities enjoy by law," said Motloung. Bredell last year told Weekend Argus that administration was a “last resort”. “During the section 106 process, which is already in motion, we are supporting the municipality to try and turn it around,” he said, adding that it was a “lengthy process”.

Bredell said a municipality should be placed under administration only when it cannot function. “The evaluation process that must lead to administration is different and complicated … we follow the prescripts of the law,” he said. The municipality has been hit by instability since Donson was elected and voted out as mayor shortly after the 2021 elections.