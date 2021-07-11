Advocate murdered at Table View home in Western Cape

Cape Town - There are more questions than answers following the murder of Advocate Leon Nortier. The advocate was shot and killed at his home in Heron Road, Table View, on Friday evening and a woman, believed to be known to Nortier, has been arrested.

The woman’s identity is known to Weekend Argus but she is only scheduled to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court tomorrow where her identity will be made public, as well as her connection to Nortier. Attorney Leon van der Merwe said: “I am representing the woman and at this stage, I will not disclose the merits of what happened; she will only be charged later (Saturday evening).” Van Der Merwe, who is with law firm Liddell, Weeber & Van Der Merwe, confirmed that the woman was being held at Table View police station.

“She has no previous convictions and has never been arrested before … this is also definitely not related to domestic violence. I wouldn’t want to further discuss the merits of this case.” Nortier grew up in Despatch in the Eastern Cape and studied for his LLB at Stellenbosch University. He was admitted as an advocate on May 22, 1988 was a practising advocate until his death. Advocate Leon Nortier was shot and killed at his home in Table View. FACEBOOK Western Cape Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that police were working on this murder case.