Africa Tech Week: positioning Africa as a tech giant

More than 300 leaders from business, government, academia and civil society will gather in Cape Town from May 2–5 to share their knowledge and experiences on how to use technology for social and economic development. How can Africa in the age of digital change design its own future? Sentech Africa Tech Week, a four-day event that highlights the innovation taking place on the continent and the prospects presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), is motivated by this subject.

The conference, according to Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, is a nod to the promise of African businesses, both large and small. “Africa Tech Week has always served as a link between developing businesses and the knowledge they would require as a prefix for greater innovation. However, it has become indispensable, drawing business people that want to elude outdated methods and revolutionise their industries,” he said. Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele will discuss the thinking behind the administration’s policy making with his predecessor, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who is now Minister in the Presidency.

They will be joined by billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, who will set the tone for a conference that examines the full spectrum of tech involvement on the African continent. Key issues including continental collaboration will be covered in panel discussions and other keynote addresses, including African tech incubators and inventors, legislation that keeps up with innovation, and how gaming is driving the continent’s digital economy. The future of Africa, according to Sentech CEO Mlamli Booi, hinges on how well we can use digital technologies to connect and empower our people. Sentech, the main sponsor of the event, is committed to creating the access and infrastructure necessary to make this possible.