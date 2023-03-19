Dayimani takes rugby in a fashion-foward direction

“People should be able to express themselves without the fear of being judged or labelled.” SOUTH African rugby player Hacjivah Graham Dayimani’s photoshoot saw him in flamboyant colours, painted nails, a kilt and with women’s handbags as challenging toxic masculinity in society.

Dayimani made a social statement with his fashion style on social media causing a stir and a debate about his sexuality. “I was like a butterfly in a cocoon waiting to spread my wings,” said Dayimani . The 25 year old said that people should be able to express themselves without the fear of being judged or labelled.

Dayimani’s aim is to use fashion to tackle issues that make people feel maligned. He said the rugby community tries to educate players on topics like race and inclusivity. “My fashion journey became a massive topic amongst the guys and I was considered being weird or attention-seeking, some say I’m coming out the closet, I received a backlash on social media where people create fake accounts and called me names and insult me and make it seem like they just joking.”

But he said all the negative comments and criticism doesn’t really affect him. “Sometimes, I wished people knew (that) fashion makes me feel alive and I want to inspire people to do what makes them happy,” added Dayimani. His style is different. He described it as high fashion with the touch of counter culture used to express how he feels and every colour he wears has a meaning.

“When I wear a balaclava in my outfits the main message is how would you treat me if you didn’t know my race. I hide my face and attend fashion shows in a mask and it becomes an escape from the world,” said Dayimani. “I play rugby on weekends, which is considered a manly, tough sport. Then, on weekends I wear a dress/kilt and it just blows people's mind and they just don’t understand,” he said. Dayimani told Weekend Argus that he also got positive feedback especially from people who live in fear of expressing themselves because they were scared of what people would say. “People must remember rugby is what I do, not who I am and after rugby I have a life.”

He further said that he's not worried about the negative comments because most influential persons in history received criticism at some point. Dayimani does his own shopping. His favourite stores are Shein, ASOS and he also likes thrift stores. “My outfits are like a painting of artwork after every masterpiece. You need to keep evolving and creating there’s no time to dwell on your past work,” he added. Sadly, Dayimani won't be attending Cape Town Fashion week because he has a rugby game on that weekend.

“I even had an outfit planned just in case and it was gonna be breathtaking with a massive message behind it, tackling the lack of menstruation pads in our community for ladies” said Dayimani. He said it gets tough because his family doesn’t always agree with his choices, however they were warming up to the ideas and causes. “I think the moment I do things that are frowned on in society it bothers a lot of people, they don’t want to see a man wear a kilt or paint his nails because it goes against what society says and that’s the problem.”

In 2021, comedian Sivuyile “SiV” Ngesi was criticised after he posted pictures and videos of himself in a dress, high heels and a stripper’s pole on social media . Ngesi who received a lot of flack for the posts said he admired Dayimani. “He's one of the best players in the country, he's an absolute beast rather than a monster.” he said. “He could be a great player and still be gay, but it doesn't matter what he is, it is none of anyone’s business.“

Ngesi said “I am just trying to live my life the way I want. Why can’t Dayimani paint his nails one day and play rugby the next day? Does it actually matter,” he said. Ngesi’s late mother used to share his content (drag, heels and pole dancing videos) in her church group . “That's where I got my power from ,“ said Ngesi .