Man disarms, shoots cop before killing patients at Cape hospital

MAYHEM broke out at a Cape Two hospital on Saturday night when a man disarmed a police officer, shot him in the head before the shooting and killing two patients. The incident occurred at the Somerset Hospital. The 32-year-old officer, from Sea Point police station, was taking an unknown suspect to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Poletwa said the deceased patients were yet to be identified. “Two yet-to-be identified patients were shot dead and a police official was seriously injured on Saturday evening inside a local hospital when a 40-year-old man took the firearm of a police official and fired several shots,” she said. “Reports from the scene indicate that (the officer) had taken a 35-year-old suspect to Somerset hospital for medical attention when a man in the ward grabbed the firearm of a police official and shot him through the head.

“The man then shot two patients who were in close proximity. Both died on the scene and the 32-year-old police official was seriously injured. SAPS officials on the scene subsequently disarmed the perpetrator and arrested him. Shortly after the incident Premier Alan Winde told Weekend Argus he had rushed to the hospital. “I’m deeply unsettled about this unfortunate incident. I condemn this to the fullest,” he said adding that one life lost was one too many.

MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight Reagan Allan also decried the incident. “I condemn (Saturday’s) shooting of the SAPS officer that occurred (at) the Somerset Hospital, in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “The disregard for life is deplorable. It is gut wrenching that an officer should lose his life in this manner. When criminals attack the police, they directly attack the democratic state and this cannot become the norm.”

