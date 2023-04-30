Teen’s struggle for birth certificate among thousands

At least 500 000 children, under the age of 18 in South Africa don’t have birth certificates. Picture: Thobeka Zazi Ndabula At least 500 000 children, under the age of 18 in South Africa don’t have birth certificates. Wanda Booi, who just turned 19, knows the struggle and the frustration of bureaucratic red tape to get an ID without a birth certificate all too well.

Since 2021, Department of Home Affairs and social workers have promised to assist Booi after his mother died, yet nothing has materialised. His sister, Khanyisa Booi, 22, takes care of the teen after their mother died. “My grandmother also tried, since we are using the same surname but still no one can assist us,” she said.

She said this whole issue affected different aspects of her brother’s life. “We had to speak to his teacher for admission. However, they still want his birth certificate. Wanda is still doing Grade 10, we can't do anything without his birth certificate. "I also want to register him for a social grant, as I am not able to take care of him," she added.

Booi said: “I only need to get my birth certificate, but Home Affairs keeps sending me back and (forth). They always give me dates to come back, only to tell me the same thing.” Concerned citizen, Zizipho Ntozakhe, 31, tells how she met Booi at Home Affairs. “I was sitting at Home Affairs waiting to be called, when a young boy came, sat next to me and he began complaining,” said Ntozakhe.

Ntozakhe said she then decided to listen to him and he told her his frustrating story. Ntozakhe said: “I felt sorry for him because he mentioned that his mother even died,” she said. UCT’s Children’s Institute’s senior researcher, Paula Proudlock, said: “Children without birth certificates will struggle to get identity documents (ID) when they turn 16.

“Many are not able to write matric exams, or struggle to get their matric results. Most universities and technical colleges will not accept youth without Identity Documents, and they also cannot open a bank account,” she said. Proudlock told Weekend Argus that children or teenagers whose mother has died before they obtained their birth certificates or IDs face many barriers, as Home Affairs rules were linked to birth certificates. “A close relative or social worker is supposed to apply for their birth registration document and Home Affairs seldom allows relatives to apply and insists on a children’s court order,” she said.

Proudlock said that if an orphaned child becomes an adult without a birth certificate, like Booi, they would definitely struggle to get registered, as the situation becomes even more challenging as there are no state agencies obliged to assist them. “He will need to get a close relative ( preferably a maternal grandparent) to go to Home Affairs with him and they will need to submit supporting proof, including a maternity certificate from the hospital where he was born, a copy of his moms ID and her death certificate, a letter from the principal of the school where he attended Grade 1, plus an extract from the school admission register,” added Proudlock. She also suggested that Booi and his relative fill in a form and affidavits at Home Affairs. The department may request a DNA test to prove his relationship to the maternal family and this will cost R2 800 and he would have to pay for it.

“Home Affairs rules and practices do not acknowledge the lived reality of unregistered orphaned or abandoned children or youth. Most do not have legal guardians or social workers, yet they are told this is a requirement,” added Proudlock. She further added that Home Affairs and the Department of Social Development needed to work together to assist unregistered children. And a solid solution for unregistered orphaned youngsters needed to be developed. Spokesperson of the Department of Home Affairs, Siyabulela Qoza asked for Booi’s contact details.