AGU deployed after two-year-old boy is shot and killed in Belhar

Cape Town - The Anti-Gang Unit has been deployed to the streets of Belhar to restore calm after a two-year-old boy was shot in the head. The child Uthmaan Taliep had been rushed to Belhar Fire Station last night, but was declared dead by ambulance personnel who also arrived.

Police say the incident is gang-related and are now hunting for the gunmen. Social media was abuzz with messages of outrage and shock, with a photograph of Utmaan being shared. Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk said teams were dispatched to the scene of the shooting in Sunata Way, Extension 13, Belhar just after 7.10pm yesterday when they were notified that the toddler had been rushed to the local fire station for medical treatment.

He said the Anti-Gang Unit was on high alert. “Belhar police are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on December 27, 2021 at 7.10pm in Sunata Way, Ext 13 Belhar, where a two-year-old boy was shot and injured. “According to reports Belhar police members received a complaint of a shooting at the above address from radio control.

“At the scene they were informed that the victim was already taken to the fire station for medical attention. “The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his face. “He was declared deceased by ambulance personnel. Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. Motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related.

“The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “Anti Gang Unit were deployed to the affected area and forces will remain on the ground until we are satisfied that calm has been restored,” Van Wyk said. Activist for children and women rights, Latifah Jacobs said they were shocked by the latest shooting and were thinking of the child’s family: “We are shaken to the core. During the time we are supposed to celebrate new life, new beginnings, yet lives are being taken for granted.

“What are SAPS doing, that is the question? “A family has been ripped to pieces and lost a loved one during the festive season, and every year people will celebrate and this family will always wonder what that child would have been at a certain age,” Jacobs said. A witness, who cannot be identified, told Weekend Argus they heard the gunshots ring out and that a child had been shot: “Gunmen walked on foot, we didn’t know where they were going to shoot, I heard five to six shots, then afterwards, we heard a baby was killed while sitting on his father’s lap while sitting inside the vehicle and they shot at the house.”