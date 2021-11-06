AGU detective charged with bribery granted R1000 bail

Cape Town - An Anti-Gang Unit officer who was allegedly bribed with R10 000 to secure the release of a murder suspect was given the five-star treatment at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted R1 000 bail. Sergeant Umir Salie, a detective at the AGU, was arrested on November 4 during an undercover operation in Wynberg.

Moments before Salie was set to appear yesterday, his colleagues, together with his attorney, called his wife from the public gallery in order to greet him from the staircase leading to the court holding cells. Salie was investigating two murder cases against a suspect, Jimmy Adams, who is detained at Caledon Correctional facility. The murder cases are in the Hout Bay and Hermanus District.

On Thursday evening, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Salie had allegedly arranged, via the suspect, that he receive a sum of money to secure his release on bail. During an undercover operation, the money was handed over to Salie, Van Wyk said, and he was arrested. “An undercover operation was held, and the money was handed over to him. He was arrested at Wynberg court after the money was found in his possession.

“Corruption among our ranks will be fought with all our might, as we will not allow a few bad apples to tarnish the good name of SAPS. “We strongly encourage the public to make use of the corruption hotline 0800 701 701 to report any form of corruption so that an investigation can be launched. “The community is entitled to be served and protected by police officials with integrity who will not succumb to crime and corruption.”

Inside court, the State detailed the merits of the case and stated that Salie had fetched Adams for court, who had allegedly offered him R10 000 not to send a warrant or oppose his bail. “There was a set-up, and the accused (Salie) received the money at the shop next to the court (Wynberg Magistrates’ Court),” said the State prosecutor. “ “The AGU arrested the accused.” Salie’s attorney informed the court that he was a father of six children and could only afford R1 000 bail after the State requested R10 000.

The State accepted the R1 000 bail recommendation. Salie’s legal team informed the court that Salie’s colleagues would assist the wife by escorting her to the ATM to withdraw the money. No bail conditions were set, only that Salie did not interfere with state witnesses.