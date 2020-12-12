Air Mercy Services’ vital role

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - People underestimate mountains. These were the words of SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service Trust (AMS) regional manager Garth Moys as he reflected on the close to 100 times they’d rescued people in dire straits for the past financial year alone. Lion’s Head, the popular scenic hiking trail 669m above sea level with panoramic views of the city remains dangerous, accounting for most fatalities. The AMS is a non-profit aero-medical rescue organisation which works in partnership with provincial health departments to facilitate access to health care for those who are vulnerable because of where they live and social or economic inequity. AMS aims to reduce the vulnerability of at-risk communities and improve the quality of life.

They have carrried out 294 rescues using hoist and short-haul extraction techniques over the past three years. About 88% of these were mountain-related incidents or inaccessible terrain rescues with 41% of the rescues taking place on Table Mountain.

AMS pilot Hans Laas said people should plan their trips up the mountains and give themselves enough time to get back.

“Early in the morning is usually the time, depending on the weather. Have the proper shoes, let people know your route and stick to demarcated areas,” said Laas.

Apart from navigating difficult mountain terrain, the public often hampered rescue missions, said AMS national operations manager Ashwin Krishna.

“Some of the challenges faced were finding a safe landing zone, the weather, people stopping to take pictures and holding up users, and the new challenge is drones which make it dangerous for crews and the helicopter,” he said.

However, he added, there were plans to use sophisticated drones to help with rescues in the future.

The AMS is the only aero-medical operator in southern Africa which offers a complete package of air ambulance, health outreach and rescue services, using a mix of fixed-wing and rotor-wing aircraft and ground vehicles.

The service has expanded to include Night Vision Systems (NVGs) into the organisation’s helicopter operation. This ensures that the community has access to the helicopter 24/7.

AMS provides air-sea and air-mountain rescue services by helicopter, working with the Western Cape Department of Health, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), Surf Lifesaving South Africa and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The combined rescue efforts of the Emergency Medical Sector and WSAR has seen much higher survival and recovery rates thanks to quick access using helicopters, advances in communication technology and in medical care.

AMS train external load operators, of which seven are full-time AMS paramedics. Four of these are women.

External Load operator Ayesha Allies said: “I love that each call is different and you build an important trust between yourself and the pilot. In a rescue scenario, it’s rewarding to see the relief on the faces of the patients after they’ve been rescued.”

AMS operates in the Metro and in Oudtshoorn in the Eden district.

Michael Wilcox, public relations officer for WSAR, said summer is the busiest time, with ankle injuries and dehydration the most common complaints.

“WSAR consists of multiple organisations which provide various specialised disciplines in order for a wilderness search and rescue operation to be successful. Volunteer-based members go about their normal lives until such time that they are available to respond at any time in the day or night.

“We don’t sit at a depot waiting for call-outs,” said Wilcox.

The different organisations within WSAR conduct their own training for their specific skill sets. The K9 unit for example, will train their members to work with dogs; the mountain and hiking clubs train members for searching on foot and technical rope work; the 4x4 unit for off-road transport of rescuers, equipment, refreshment supplies and rescued hikers.

Part of their logistical operations include manning radios, setting up mobile repeater stations in the field, and map work.

“All of our members are trained to operate around and under active helicopters, while others receive training as helicopter crew personnel who get deployed via winch or static lines.

“We do have our fair share of searches when cloud covers the mountain and hikers get disorientated, as well as hikers getting lost as a result of not being familiar with their intended route, or lack of mountain sense,” said Wilcox.

They are also called out to treat and evacuate patients who have sustained injuries due to falls, muggings, vehicles going over cliffs, and people trapped when rivers are in flood.

Their emergency number is 021 937 0300 or 112.

Weekend Argus