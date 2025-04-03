Airbnb Community Fund announces grants to empower over 160 organisations worldwide

In a significant step towards empowering communities around the world, Airbnb has announced the latest recipients of its Community Fund grants, benefitting over 160 organisations across more than 30 countries and six continents. Launched in 2020, the Airbnb Community Fund, with a robust budget of $100 million (approximately R1.8 billion), aims to provide direct support to local communities and their residents. Every year, Airbnb collaborates closely with its hosts to identify pressing local issues and helps select various non-profit organisations deserving of this financial boost. This year, the Fund specifically emphasised cooperation with local hosts, who play a vital role in driving community-based impact through their nominations. With a strong connection to their respective communities, Airbnb hosts have nominated organisations that address crucial concerns ranging from economic empowerment and environmental sustainability to ending abuse and exploitation.

Among the noteworthy recipients of this year’s grants in Africa are: Digify Africa (South Africa) : A youth-led initiative dedicated to equipping young people with digital skills that enable them to thrive in the digital economy while promoting sustainable development.

: A youth-led initiative dedicated to equipping young people with digital skills that enable them to thrive in the digital economy while promoting sustainable development. AfriLabs (Nigeria) : A pan-African network that empowers entrepreneurs with vital skills, funding, and networks aimed at stimulating economic growth and social development across the continent.

: A pan-African network that empowers entrepreneurs with vital skills, funding, and networks aimed at stimulating economic growth and social development across the continent. Children of Africa (Kenya) : This charity focuses on empowering underprivileged girls through vocational training and education sponsorships.

: This charity focuses on empowering underprivileged girls through vocational training and education sponsorships. Global Give Back Circle (Kenya): Working towards empowering vulnerable adolescent girls and young women, this social impact enterprise helps facilitate personal growth and community change. Additionally, participation from local Host Clubs has nearly doubled from last year, with members from 85 clubs across more than 30 countries helping to nominate and select many of the grant finalists. This includes notable organisations like the Women’s Institute for Secondary Education and Research (WISER) International representing WISER Kenya and the Round Table Margate No 46 in South Africa, focusing on community improvement projects. Qhakaza Mohare, Chief Operating Officer of Digify Africa, said, “Airbnb’s generous donation has been instrumental in enabling us to expand our efforts in empowering young people with digital skills and opportunities. It allowed us to lay the foundation for our Marketplace initiative, connecting graduates to real-world opportunities and further supported the growth of our GP program. This contribution has had a ripple effect, enhancing our organisation’s capacity and creating pathways for sustainable impact in underserved communities.”