Airbnb killer shoots himself in front of family

A small holding in Klipheuwel has been rocked by the suicide of a man accused of killing a guest at his Airbnb. Mario Gerber shot himself on Thursday night in full view of his family and neighbours.

He was facing a murder charge along his wife Louise after Connlan Hibbert, 27, was found dead on the floor next to his young son who was sleeping. Connlan Hibbert died at an Airbnb where he was assaulted allegedly by the owners. Picture: Facebook The Mikpunt man had had an argument with the owners of Die Kliplokaal Sosiale Klub, over a bill he felt he was overcharged on, on February 26. He was reportedly assaulted and then the couple allegedly placed him on a mattress while he was unconscious.

His family found him dead with blood on his head the next morning when they went to check on him. The duo were subsequently arrested and police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the couple, aged 42 and 39, were arrested for the murder. The Gerbers were released on bail at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court.

Connlan Hibbert was found dead in his room after he was allegedly assaulted by owners of an Airbnb. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Gerber’s relative Lynn Rossouw, 61, said the neighbours heard four gunshots and when they went to investigate, he shot himself. “I wasn’t in the area at the time of his death, but I was told by eyewitnesses that he had come home on Thursday night and went to get a gun after an argument with his wife. He shot in the air and then he said in Afrikaans he couldn’t take it anymore and shot himself. “There were a number of people including his mother, wife and children who saw that.”

She told the Weekend Argus the suicide will have an impact on the case. “Connlan was like a son, his son is my grandchild and I have been following the case. “I’m very disappointed that the police didn’t take away his firearms, or keep him in jail.

“It is sad that more children have lost a daddy, it could have been avoided if the correct things were done. “The police should have seen that he was losing it, he could have rather faced justice, work through what he has done and carry on to be a father and maybe one day be a grandfather.” Rossouw said she felt really sad for Mario’s family.

“I’m feeling sorry for Mario’s mother, her son was accused of murder, and I believe her husband passed away and now this happened all in a year, it’s not a good outcome. “Losing his life and traumatising his children further, it’s a loss in that we want justice for Connlan, we wanted him to apologise and show remorse,” she explained. “It doesn't benefit either Connlan’s son because he’s going to have to make sense of this one day. Somebody killed his father and didn’t say sorry, instead he killed himself.

“He could have been given options to deal with his pressure.” She reiterated if the police had taken his guns then this would not have happened. “This was because of the collapse of the system that let everybody down, SAPS dropped the ball, they should have taken all his firearms.

“They should have kept him where he was safe (in jail), and given him mental therapy to assist him through what he’s done. “I didn’t want him to die, I wanted him to face justice, that’s all.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said they have opened an inquest docket for the incident.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. “Kraaifontein Police attended a crime scene in Klipheuwel on Thursday. “Reports suggested that the deceased was at the premises on the mentioned day, when a gunshot was discharged and the victim sustained serious injuries. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment with private transport.