AKA and Tibz killers still free

Criminologists and political parties have commented on the investigation of the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane 10 months after their deaths, saying the police have yet to produce a person of interest. In an interview with the media in September, Minister of Police, Bheki Cele said they were close to arresting those who were involved in AKA’s murder.

Cele said they had identified a person of interest but asked people to give him more time to do their job. Cele said the cars and firearm used in the murder had been retrieved. Forbes and Motsoane were shot and killed while standing outside of a Durban restaurant in February. A video of the murder went viral on social media and now forms part of police’s investigation. Rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down outside of a Durban’s popular Florida Road on Friday Picture: AKA’ s Instagram page. file Colonel Robert Mukurob Netshiunda of the KZN police told Weekend Argus they would not be commenting on the investigation or whether they were close to making an arrest.

“Investigations are ongoing, we were on record saying we won’t be giving blow-by-blow updates on the investigations. Please allow the investigation team to do their work without undue pressure,” he said. Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Cele’s office, said: “The Minister of police made those comments when asked in a media briefing about aspects of the case and this does not mean he or the ministry is giving blow by blow updates on the case. Any updates will be issued by the SAPS.” Dr Annette Hübschle of the Global Risk Governance Programme, Faculty of Law at the University of Cape Town (UCT), said despite no arrests, police had carried out a thorough and extensive investigation using the technology and evidence available.

“I actually think a lot more has been achieved than in other murder cases not involving famous people,” she said. “According to Police Minister Cele, authorities are close to solving the case. They have located the weapon used in the murder and identified a few persons of interest. “Regarding the handling of the case by the police, it is evident that technological advancements and investigative work appear to have played a crucial role. The identification of the weapon and vehicles involved in the crime demonstrates a proactive approach.

“Given the sensitive nature of ongoing investigations, it is too early to speculate on the outcome of this case or categorise it among unsolved crimes in South Africa. “The recent developments show significant progress (compared to many other murder investigations), and hopefully the police will make a breakthrough soon.” Matthew George, Action SA provincial spokesperson, said Cele had not committed to revealing whether they had the person of interest after stating they would close the net in September.

George added that the wheels of justice were turning slowly for the Forbes and Motsoane families. “Regrettably, when one considers the numerous botched cases at the hands of the South African Police Services (SAPS), while the jury remains out on the finalisation of the investigation, there is little doubt that this particular case could only be another example of the SAPS’s incapacity to handle sensitive and complex criminal investigations,” he said. “This is a consequence of both the complete hollowing out of skilled and experienced officers at the hands of nefarious elements within the service, and the scenario where good officers become victims of a defunct service led by incompetent individuals who have no business heading up South Africa’s vital law enforcement structures.”

George called for no further delays in the case. “Ten months have passed, and with no arrests made, it is particularly noteworthy to consider this period a failure, given the high-profile nature of the crime and the nationwide attention directed towards the investigation. “Despite the Minister’s assurance in September that the police were close to cracking the case, 72 days later we have seen no progress in realising Minister Cele’s commitment.

“With the widespread availability of advanced technology, there is no doubt that cases like this should not suffer from such extensive delays.” Another forensic expert, who asked not to be identified, said the fears were that the case could become a cold case. “There is footage, the car was found and yet no arrests made. Cameras monitor movement of vehicles, CCTV with facial recognition can place suspects on scenes and be backed up with DNA.”