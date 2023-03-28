AKA’s alleged killers to face the music closer to the crime spot in Durban

Cape Town - The four alleged killers of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes were escorted from Cape Town Central police station this morning back to Durban where they will face the long arm of the law. The Weekend Argus can exclusively reveal that the suspects were held in custody at the Cape Town Central police station following the arrest of three of them on Sunday in Belhar.

One of the suspects, dressed in an orange sweater, was spotted by our team getting into one of the escorting vans. It is unclear when a fourth suspect was busted and was not seen clearly this morning. They were detained for questioning and interrogation.

Sources reveal that the men were escorted just after 11am in a convoy of heavily armed and high-ranking officers. They are now on their way to Durban. The arrest of the men went viral on social media on Monday.

Police remain tight-lipped on their arrests. The group are believed to also be behind the murders Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban on Friday, February 10. The duo had been gunned down on Florida Road and AKA had been at Wish restaurant for food and drinks which was to be birthday celebrations and a performance at Yugo, a Durban night club.

The murders were filmed on CCTV footage which went viral on social media. AKA is seen giving a male person a hug and walks away and is then shot in cold blood by a suspect wearing a hoodie. IOL reported earlier this week that a National Intervention Unit had closed the net on the three suspects in Eric Square in Belhar on Sunday.

They further revealed in their latest report that undercover police had nabbed the suspects at an ATM in Belhar. It's believed that one of the suspects is linked to a string of taxi killings in the Northern Cape as reported by Netwerk24. A Mercedes-Benz found in uMlazi may be linked to the murder scene in Durban, after DNA of a known taxi industry hired gun from Empangeni was found, IOL reported earlier today.