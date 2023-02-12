AKA’s parents set to meet with Anele Tembe’s father

SHORTLY after the chilling news that rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, was murdered on Friday, the family of his deceased fiancée reached out to his parents to sympathise and ask for a meeting. Anele Tembe’s father, Moses Tembe, said yesterday he had received a message from AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, thanking him for reaching out.

“Thank you for your message. We appreciate it greatly. It (AKA’s death) has not registered for me ... I will revert soonest about best time and address for you to come through,” read the message. Tembe was 22 when she fell to her death from the 10th floor of an upmarket Cape Town hotel almost two years ago. In a statement, the Tembe family said they were shocked and felt a deep pain for AKA’s parents, his daughter and their families.

“Kiernan was an extraordinary and talented musician. His music contributed meaningfully to South Africa and indeed Africa’s rich music tapestry. “We therefore extend our condolences to his extended family and his fans,” read the statement. Yesterday, Forbes, who lives in Johannesburg, travelled to Durban with an entourage to identify his son’s body at the Phoenix mortuary.

They then made their way to the scene of the crime, Wish restaurant, where they spent several hours with management before placing flowers at the site. Many fans also arrived to pay their respects. Forbes and the rapper’s mother, Lynn, issued a statement yesterday asking the public to respect their privacy and give them time to mourn.

Police are following leads for the masked gunmen who killed AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on popular Florida Road. AKA and Motsoane had met outside Wish when they were approached by two men on foot who opened fire and fled. Motsoane, AKA’s former manager, who co-founded clothing label Head Honch and the head of Showlove Consulting, had been at a neighbouring restaurant, Authentiq, before he went to greet the rapper.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the province’s organised crime unit had taken over the investigations. Netshiunda said they has asked for camera footage from Florida Road to assist with their investigations. “There are no new developments to report, and we have not made any arrests yet.

“We are staying away from saying it was a hit until we have concluded the investigation,” he said. Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane was gunned down alongside AKA. PIC: Facebook Renee Beurton, spokesperson for the Florida Road Urban Improvement Precinct, said they were co-operating fully with the police. “What we really want is for justice to be served and we are doing everything in our power to assist that process. We hope, wish and want the perpetrator to be brought to book,” she said.

Mzamo Cele, a security guard at a nearby shop who was at the scene on Friday night, said it was around 10.20pm when he heard the first gunshot. He said the road was extremely busy, as it usually was around that time when party-goers arrived. “I saw crowds of people rushing towards the men who were shot, but I didn’t know who they were. People from a nearby restaurant pushed me inside the shop where I work because shots were still being fired and we didn’t know what was happening. I heard six gunshots,” said Cele.