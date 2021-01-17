All-natural vaccine shows promise

Cellnutrition Health, an Irish based company, announced it is in the process of testing and producing a natural vaccine which has shown promising signs in combating viruses, including the ever-mutating coronavirus, bacteria fungi and certain parasites. Derived from honeycomb, it is to be tested on humans in March to evaluate its effectiveness in combating the coronavirus. Called the BEEMAR Formula, Vaccine and Immunotherapy, it has already demonstrated success in clinical treatment in a four-year period in the Middle East between 2016 and 2020. The company said during the trial period, they successfully treated and saved poultry farm animals from the infectious bronchitis virus, a member of the coronavirus family, during a widespread outbreak in the region. This vaccine is a patent which scientifically combines marine plasma with non-allergenic, specifically inoculated lysozymes and derivatives, which are ethically extracted from parts of honeybee combs.

Bees are at the centre of the vaccine formulation. The insects are exposed to many more pathogens, including those present in avian and bat reservoirs. It’s believed that bees present immunity ahead of time by being constantly exposed to many more pathogens. Their immunity is created by their lysozymes and certain derivatives present in beehives.

The company claims the vaccine will not need to be stored at below zero temperatures and, because it’s all-natural, will have fewer side effects for patients.

The chief executive of Cellnutrition Health, John Kelleher said: “After a hugely successful animal treatment and trial period, we are now currently entering into relationships with two high profile EU-based universities for the human trial testing phase, and are not ruling out South Africa.”

He added: “We are currently in discussions with three governments and would be delighted to present our non-linear approach to health and healthcare to the South African government too.”

The all-natural vaccine remains untested and the South African government is not in discussions with the company.

The President of the SA Medical Research Council, Professor Glenda Gray said the initial data sounds promising. She said: “Any exciting or innovative strategy will be useful and it’s important to evaluate this in clinical research to find out the impact of this on coronavirus.”

Innovation like this may have fewer side effects and may be also easier to scale up and also more affordable.” Gray added: ‘It’s important to evaluate this in a clinical trial because if it is effective, this might be a feasible option.”

Weekend Argus