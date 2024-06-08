Alleged 70-year-old drug mule nabbed at airport

Cape Town - A 70-year-old man is expected to make an appearance in court on Monday after he was nabbed at Cape Town International Airport allegedly carrying R600 000 worth of tik hidden inside his luggage. The suspected drug mule was sniffed out by the The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after they received a tip off.

The drugs, which weighed 4.1 kilograms, were concealed in a compartment in his luggage. Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi explained: “The Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team based in Bellville in conjunction with Border Police based at the Cape Town International Airport have on June 6, 2024 arrested a 70-years-old suspect on charges of dealing in drugs. “The Hawks received information regarding a foreign national that is an alleged drug mule leaving South Africa.