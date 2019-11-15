A small group of people are picketing outside the Wynberg Court where David van Boven, who has been linked to the murder of first-year UWC theology student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather Chris Lategan, appeared in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Jesse Hess and her grandfather, and the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park earlier this week, was apparently well known to both families. David van Boven appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday after he was arrested in Struisbaai on Thursday.

He was positively identified by the child’s mother who caught him in the act. The state prosecutor told the court that the accused was well known to his victims.

A police source added that he had been taken in for questioning soon after the murders of Jesse and her grandfather Chris, but was not arrested because authorities were waiting for the results of DNA tests.

The breakthrough for police came on Monday when he struck again.

In the Hess case, it is believed that he is a second cousin and that this could account for their being no sign of forced entry at the murder scene.