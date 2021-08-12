Alleged chicken thieves granted bail
Cape Town - A man and 18 co-accused have been granted R2 500 bail each while they face charges of theft relating to 1155 boxes of frozen chicken to the value of R600 000.
Mogamat Levendal and 18 co-accused appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for allegedly stealing the boxes of chicken from a business in Goodwood, and were detained at Pinelands Police Station.
Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority said the suspects were granted bail and are expected back in court next month: “The State vs Mogamat Levendal and 18 others, charged with stealing 1 155 boxes of frozen chicken worth R600 000: appeared at the Goodwood Magistrates Court yesterday.
“Bail was set at R2 500 for each accused and their case was postponed until September 29 for further investigation. “
Levendal’s co-accused are: Aliemudien Salie, Kayle Nel, Safwaan Salie, Abubaker Miller, Leon Daniels, Shabier Benjamin, Tashwill Van Ryneveld, Jonathan Williams, Taswell Amon, Patrick Kammies, Antonio Daniels, Denver Abrahams, Allister Carelse, Keenan Lindets, Abdul Jenkins, Ismail Knowles, Jonathan Williams and Ernest Van Der Merwe.
Weekend Argus