Alleged chicken thieves granted bail

Cape Town - A man and 18 co-accused have been granted R2 500 bail each while they face charges of theft relating to 1155 boxes of frozen chicken to the value of R600 000.

Mogamat Levendal and 18 co-accused appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for allegedly stealing the boxes of chicken from a business in Goodwood, and were detained at Pinelands Police Station.