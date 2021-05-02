Alleged drug dealer, convicted of culpable homicide of child and nanny, gets 6 years in jail

Cape Town - Alleged drug dealer Moegamat Rafiek Hayners, who pleaded guilty to two counts of culpable homicide, has been sentenced to six years behind bars without the option of parole.

Hayners appeared in the Wynberg Regional Magistrate’s Court this week.

Hayners received a six-year sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to two counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of Shaylynn Arendse, 6, and her nanny, Maureen Abrahams, 61, in a hit-and-run.

Shaylynn Arendse, 6, of Strandfontein. Picture: File

The child had been a pupil at Strandfontein Primary School at the time of the incident.

Maureen Abrahams was killed by a speeding car. Picture: Jack Lestrade

Hayners drove through a red robot in September 2018 at the intersection of Strandfontein Road and 5th Avenue while the two deceased were standing on the pavement waiting to cross.

Hayners fled the scene and a witness managed to record the registration number of the vehicle.

The vehicle was found days later, hidden at a relatives home in Hanover Park.

Hayners had been driving 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Mogamat Rafiek Hayners crashed into Shaylynn and her nanny, Maureen Abrahams. The car used in the incident. Picture: File

In 2018, Hayners was arrested by the Hawks, the Directorate of Priority Crimes, with drugs worth R8.9 million in Somerset West.

The drug case is ongoing.

Arendse’s grandmother, Brenda Tommy, who has never missed a court appearance, said they were relieved the matter had been finalised.

“Thank you for everyone for your prayers, love and care and support,” said Tommy on the Facebook page: “Friends of Shaylynn Arendse & Maureen Abrahams”.

“The accused has been sentenced to six years imprisonment without parole. This punishment might seem like it's way too little for us, but in the eyes of the law, it’s a lot.

“I ask you to continue to keep the parents in your prayers as their journey is far from over. God bless all for whatever you have done,continue with your words of encouragement.”

Weekend Argus