Alleged drug mule busted and suspected murderer of woman in Elim denied bail

Cape Town - An alleged drug mule is behind bars after police found him in possession of 24 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R840 000. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the man was arrested last week following a tip-off received.

The man, Siyabonga Ntlantshana, had mandrax with an estimated street value of R840 000 hidden in his vehicle. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the man was granted R60 000 bail. “On December 30, 2021, police arrested Siyabonga Ntlantshana on High Rising next to Grabouw after receiving a tip-off that the vehicle he was driving was transporting drugs.

“He was stopped and police found 24 000 mandrax tablets estimated at R840 000 in the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs. “His bail was set at R60 000. His case was remanded until 28 June 2022 for further investigation.” In a separate case, Ntabazalila confirmed that Taswell van der Rheede and Ashley October, who faces a murder charge for the murder of Charlene October, was before the Bredasdorp Magistrate’s Court this week.

October was denied bail and the case was postponed until February 3, 2021. Van der Rheede had since abandoned his bail application. “Taswell van der Rheede and Ashley October appeared at the Bredasdorp Magistrate’s Court on December 13, 2021, and their case was postponed until January 4, 2022, for bail application for October.

“October was denied bail and the matter was postponed till February 3, 2022, for typing of the bail record and further investigation,” said Ntabazalila. Charlene was found murdered inside her home in Elim in July last year while she cared for her one-month-old grandchild. The baby was left unharmed.