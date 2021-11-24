Alleged drug mule nabbed at roadblock with R2.2m stash granted R10 000 bail

Cape Town – An alleged drug mule who was caught with R2.2 million worth of narcotics has been granted R10 000 bail. Xolani Dimba made an appearance at the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court today where judgment was set on his bail hearing.

Dimba was arrested earlier this month during a roadblock at a weighbridge in Beaufort West. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Dimba had been granted bail of R10 000 with conditions set. The conditions are yet to be confirmed.

“Please note that Xolani Dimba has been released on R10 000 bail with conditions,” he said. “I am trying to establish the conditions and the next court date.” Dimba was the first passenger to board a bus at the Durban beachfront and had been stopped by officials during a roadblock along the weighbridge in Beaufort West.