Alleged fraudster nabbed again

Cape Town - An alleged fraudster who is no stranger to the law has been arrested and charged for allegations of money laundering for luring victims to invest into his company. Michael Adriaan Janse Van Rensburg, 45, was previously arrested for fraud charges in February 2022 and made appearances at the George Regional Court before he absconded and a warrant was issued and was never seen again until this week.

On Monday, The Hawks, The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation re-arrested Janse Van Rensburg for charges of fraud and money laundering. The State is set to prove that Janse Van Rensburg allegedly lured his victims to invest into his company but misused the funds. These transactions took place in January 2021 when Janse Van Rensburg allegedly defrauded complainants of R2 624 250.

The Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said Janse Van Rensburg is no stranger to the courts. “It is reported he lured the victims to invest in his company but the money was misused. Financial investigation revealed that Janse Van Rensberg indeed utilised the money for his personal gain,” he said. “He was previously arrested on February 14, 2022, and appeared at the George Magistrates Court where he was released on a warning .