Alleged gang member believed to have wiped out witnesses

Cape Town - An alleged gang member has appeared in court accused of murdering three men and trying to kill another who were witnesses set to testify against him. Justin Muller, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he faces three counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The State is setting out to prove that Muller is a Mafligos and 27s gang member facing a previous charge of murder, and that the three victims shot and killed in Paarl East on Friday, were set to testify against him. Police initially arrested three suspects for the shooting but two were set free as there was not enough evidence linking them to the crime. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, earlier explained: “Three suspects are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday following their arrest in the early hours of Saturday after the murder of three men in their twenties as well as the attempted murder of another in Paarl East on Friday evening.

“Police were summoned to the scene in Rocky Street, Paarl East, where four men had been shot by gunmen. Upon arrival, police found four men who had been shot. Three were already dead and the fourth one seriously injured.” Police activated a 72 hour plan in pursuit of the suspects, Potelwa said. The suspects aged 22, 23 and 26 with links to gangs were subsequently arrested later on Saturday. “Police in the area continue to monitor the area for further incidents.”

Potelwa later confirmed that only one of the suspects had been charged as the two others could not be linked to the shooting. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case against Muller was postponed to October for his bail application. Details of the previous murder case is yet to be revealed.