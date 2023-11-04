Alleged gangster accused of killing teen out on bail

An alleged gangster accused of killing 15-year-old Zarah Jackson from Hanover Park has been released on bail by the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Ebrahiem Ettala was granted R1500 bail this week after the Magistrate found he would not abscond from the murder trial while his co-accused, Tyrique Pretorius, opted to stay in prison.

The duo were bust after the Grade 9 learner from Crystal High School was struck in the neck while walking to a shop with her friend in Rywood Walk last month. At the time her heartbroken mother, Magdalene explained she was trapped in her home as gunshots rang out and frantic neighbours told her Zarah was shot. “I was still in bed and she came to me to ask for a R1. I reached over to my bag and gave her a R2 and dozed off and that is when we heard the shots. The neighbours ran to me screaming that Zarah was shot and as I tried to open the gate I remembered she said she is locking the gate and will be back shortly. I threw all the draws out looking for the spare key and when I got in Rywood Walk I found her

brother Tyler laying over her. She was shot in the neck and we rushed her to Heideveld Emergency Centre but she was weak the whole way there. She was taken in and not long after we heard she did not make it,” she said. Police later confirmed the arrest of the duo and according to a source they are both members of the Ghetto Kids gang. Defence lawyer, Labiek Samuels, says the duo were charged with murder and attempted murder.

“Tyrique opted to abandon his bail application due to threats and Ebrahiem was granted R1500 bail. The court found that there was no evidence to suggest that he would abscond from his trial and has no previous cases. As part of his bail conditions he was sent to live at an alternative address and banned from being in Hanover Park.” Hundreds of Hanover Park residents have signed a petition calling for the three men accused of killing little Zakariyah Noble to remain in prison for the duration of the murder trial. pic supplied Meanwhile, Hanover Park residents will return to Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week for the bail hearing of Riaan Matthews, Keanan America and Chandler Harper. The trio, who were arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit, are charged with the murder of six-year-old Zakariyah Noble.