Alleged mass killer in the dock

Cape Town - A 20-year-old man who is believed to be behind the murder of a teacher and four others in Philippi East is expected to make his first appearance in court today. The young man, who may not be identified until he is formally charged, will be entering the dock at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa explained the success in finally arresting him, and firearms were also confiscated. “Serious Violence Crimes detectives investigating a series of murders that occurred in one evening in October 2022 in Philippi East have charged a suspect for five counts of murder. “He is appearing in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this morning. “The investigation into the murders, which occurred in three crime scenes that were in the same vicinity and left five people dead, saw the SVC, Serious and Violent Crime detectives conducting a search and seizure operation at an address in Philippi East where they confiscated two firearms.

“The firearms were subsequently sent for ballistics testing. “The suspect is also charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Further investigations currently under way are looking into whether the suspect can be linked to other murders.” Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority added: “I have just been informed that a Philippi East man was arrested and will appear at the Athlone Magistrates Court this morning charged with five counts of murder.