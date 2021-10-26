Alleged robbers who terrorised local community behind bars after firearms are found at an Athlone house

Cape Town - In a major breakthrough in the fight against crime, five suspects, two of them believed to be notorious robbers who have been terrorising the Athlone community, have been arrested. Members from the TSU Protection Services K9 unit together with the Western Cape Flying Squad arrested the suspects who cannot be identified for security reasons.

TSU said they had received a tip-off about firearms being kept in “The Vlei” in Athlone. They then joined the South African Police’s Flying Squad at the Athlone Police Station for a briefing before visiting the premises. Once inside the house, they found a Taurus .38 special revolver and a 45mm Colt pistol with ammunition which were confiscated. The serial numbers of both firearms were removed.

“While searching the house we recovered 2 firearms in the house as well as multiple drugs,” a TSU member said. This led to the arrest of five suspects on charges relating to illegal firearm and ammunition possession. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Efforts to remove unlicensed firearms from our communities yielded positive results when members of the Western Cape Flying Squad arrested five suspects between the ages of 15 and 34 for the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition late last night (Tuesday).

“Once charged the suspects will make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s court on Thursday 28 October 2021 on a charge of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.” TSU members said they were happy to have contributed to the removal of the alleged criminals and firearms off the streets. “Two of the suspects are known for house robberies,” said one of the members.