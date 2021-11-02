Alleged serial killer fit to stand trial

Cape Town - Brian Mudyiwayana, an alleged serial killer believed to have committed at least six murders, has been deemed fit to stand trial. Mudyiwayana pleaded not guilty earlier this year to the murders.

The State is set to prove Mudyiwayna carried out four of the murders in different towns such as Wolseley and De Doorns. He was arrested in February 2019 after being on the run. The charges include the six murders dating back to 2016 The National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Mudyiwayana was deemed fit to stand trial after he underwent mental assessment.

“Please note the case of Brian Mudyiwayana has been postponed to February 9, 2022, to be heard at the circuit court in Swellendam. “The accused was in court today in person. He has also been found fit to stand trial.”. Among his alleged victims was Lungelwa Dantgatye, a school teacher from Da Gamaskop in Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape in December 2017. Her body was found inside her home by her family with hands were tied and wounds to her head in December 2017.