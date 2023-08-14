Alleged sleepover killer makes fourth appearance in court

A man accused of raping and murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleepover, made his fourth appearance in court where he heard that the case was still under investigation. The 43-year-old man cannot be identified to protect his minor son, aged 13, who will be a witness in the case.

He made a brief appearance at the Blue Down’s Magistrates’ Court today. Eric Ntabazalila of the NPA said: “Please note that the case against the man charged with sexual assault, assault GBH, rape and murder of a boy who was visiting a friend for a a sleepover, has been postponed until September 22 for further investigation. “It is marked final. He remains in custody.”

Last month, the accused was denied bail. The State is set to prove that on June 15 while Daniel Jamneck slept next to the accused on a double bed inside his flat in Peerless Park North, Kraaifontein, he allegedly strangled him to death. His son had been sleeping on the double bunk in the room.

The accused who was employed, had been a tenant and lived in the back of the property. Daniel had been at a sleepover at the accused’s home, visiting his 13-year-old friend. The man who has a previous rape conviction, has yet to plead to the charges.