Alleged sleepover killer to receive trial date less than four months after murder

Cape Town – The case of a man accused of raping and murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleepover in June has moved swiftly and a trial date is to be set next month. The 47-year-old man made a brief appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He may not be identified, following a request by the National Prosecuting Authority, in order to protect his 12-year-old son, who will be a witness in the case. The court heard the case would be moved to Regional Court at the Blue Downs courthouse on October 6, when a trial date will be set. The man is facing charges of murder, sexual assault, assault GBH (grievous bodily harm).

It is unclear whether he has made an indication of his plea at this stage. His bail was previously denied. Candice van der Rheede, child and women's rights activist and founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, attended proceedings on Friday and said they were relieved that the case had moved swiftly.

“I am glad. It will give the family a form of closure as to what actually transpired. We hope that justice will prevail.” The State is set to prove that on June 15, while Daniel Jamneck slept next to the accused on a double bed inside his flat in Peerless Park North, Kraaifontein, he allegedly strangled him to death. His son had been sleeping on the double bunk in the room.

The accused had been a tenant and lived in the back of the property and was employed. Daniel had been at a sleepover at the accused’s home, visiting his friend. The State previously revealed in a shocking twist that the killer had left teeth marks and abrasions to Daniel’s penis and that adult pubic hair was also found in the anus and penis.

The State explained that nail marks had been found in Daniel’s neck after a post-mortem had been conducted. The man had been out on parole after he was convicted of rape in 2005 of an adult female and was given a three year Correctional Services sentence after entering into a plea agreement with the State. His previous victim told Weekend Argus recently that she had not been informed that he did not complete his full sentence term and that Daniel’s death could have been prevented.