Alleged swindlers’ R4-million empire continues to crumble

Cape Town - A R4-million dating scam ring continues to crumble with networks as far as the Northern Cape and Western Cape being cut following the arrest of another alleged swindler. This week, the Hawks’ Serious and Violent Crime Division arrested Karabo Alexandra Moses for her alleged involvement in the online dating scam.

The State is set to prove that Moses is directly linked to the dating scam where Puis Emokpe is the alleged kingpin. Emokpe was arrested in June last year. The State alleges that Emokpe and his co-accused defrauded a woman of R3m in the Northern Cape after she met him on a dating website.

During his arrest last year, an undisclosed amount of money was retrieved. Emokpe had allegedly lured his victims under the pretence that he was an Italian based in Cape Town and would borrow money from his victim, claiming that his marine company which he had worked for was experiencing financial difficulties. Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi of the Hawks said they believed that Moses had allegedly swindled her victim out of R750 000 and had been operating in the Wynberg district.

Moses made an appearance in court this week at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and is expected back in the dock on September 28 where she will join Emokpe and their co-accused at the Bellville Specialised Crime Commercial Court. “She was arrested after a complaint was lodged to the Hawks. Investigation revealed that an amount of R750 000 was deposited into her bank account by the complainant,” he explained. “Karabo is directly linked to a case of online dating scam where Puis Emokpe who is regarded as the kingpin is still in custody after his arrest in June 2022.”