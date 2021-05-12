Alleged underworld figures to face trial for ’Steroid King’s’ murder

Cape Town - It’s been a busy day for the underworld industry after their alleged top bosses appeared in the dock at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court and will face trial for the killing of Brian “Steroid King” Wainstein.

Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged leader of the 27s gang, William “Red” Stevens, who was murdered earlier this year, had handed themselves over to police in December 2020.

Booysen and Lifman will share the dock with a list of accused, who the State believe are behind the murder of Wainstein, who was shot at his Constantia home in front of his partner and child in August 2017.

Wainstein had illegally distributed steroids as far as Dublin and had spent time in prison.

Yesterday, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the matter was set for trial between February 28 and March 24, 2022 at the Cape High Court.

Cape Town 29-9-2020 Stevens, along with alleged gangboss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and businessman Mark Lifman, are facing charges of murder and money laundering among others.file image

They are expected to be back in the dock on August 6 for a pre-trial conference after all the accused’s indictments and documents were received by their legal team.

“The accused were handed indictments and their legal representatives confirmed receipts of the documents,” said Ntabazalila. “The matter was transferred to the High Court for a pre -trial on August 6, 2021. There's a proposed date for the start of trial on February 28-March 24, 2022.”

They are facing a list of charges which include murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

They are out on R100 000 bail.

Andre Naude, Sam Farquharson, Jakobus Stevens, Egan Norman and Wayne Henderson, who were also arrested in connection with Wainstein murder and face charges such as conspiracy to commit murder, defeating the ends of justice, conspiracy to commit public violence and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, were also in the dock.

Henderson is a police officer at Sea Point police station.

They were all previously granted bail between R5 000 and R20 000.

Yesterday, Naude’s legal counsel withdrew indicating a conflict of interest and did not indicate the reasons for this.

Ntabazalila added that the State was waiting for electronic evidence to be transcribed before it could be made available to the defence.

A date of July 30 was asked for this information to be made available.

Weekend Argus