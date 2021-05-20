Alleged Xanax drug dealer arrested in Grassy Park

A well-known drug dealer, who allegedly specialises in the illegal distribution of and dealing in pharmaceutical products has been arrested with a stash of Xanax tablets.

Police made the arrest on Wednesday, after the man was observed walking with a box along Perth Road in Grassy Park.

Police found a stash of two containers of Xanax tablets and R17 000 cash.

Police said the man was allegedly well known for distributing cough syrup and Xanax tablets.

Xanax is a prescription drug used to treat anxiety, panic disorders and is also listed as one of the most highly addictive drugs.

Last year, the Western Cape Education Department’s Bronagh Hammond raised the alarm on schoolchildren who were being sold the drugs in Lavender Hill. The pill was being sold for R3 each. The children were reportedly acting like “Zombies”.

Cough syrup mixture with codeine and other ingredients, such as cooldrink and sweets, is called “Lean” has become a worrying trend in schools.

The man is expected to appear in court soon on drug-related charges, said Captain Ezra October.

The man may not be identified until he appears in court.

