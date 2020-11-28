Allowing birds to spread their wings

Cape Town - Eagle Encounters was founded in 2001 by Hank and Tracy Chalmers. The land, donated by Spier Wine Farm, provides the perfect location for their mission, which is to rehabilitate and release birds of prey and animals, it however also serves for the conservation and to education.

Leo the Black eagle interacts with guests at Eagle Encounters. Eagle Encounters located at Spier in Stellenbosch Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA)

Eagle Encounters is a self-funded Non-Profit Organisation. Today, it is a much-loved centre, visited by families, schools, tertiary institutions and visitors from around the world. Eagle Encounters is unique facility that gives you the opportunity to see, experience and learn about birds of prey which you would rarely see in the wild.

One of three rescued Cape Fox's hiding in the grass at Eagle Encounters. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA)

"There was a time during lockdown when I was not able to come in, and when I came back I was extremely happy to see the animals again. It was a difficult time but we are really grateful to those that donates to the facility," said handler Lauren Conradie. The facility houses owls, hawks, eagles and even foxes.

Black-shouldered Kite at Eagle Encounters. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

The yellow-billed kite at Eagle Encounters. The yellow-billed kite is the Afrotropic counterpart of the black kite, of which it is most often considered a subspecies. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA)

Weekend Argus